NEW ROADS -- Two New Roads residents died and three others – including a 4-year-old – were listed in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on US 61 near Zachary that stemmed from the pursuit of a stolen vehicle in New Roads, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz of Louisiana State Police Troop A.
The crash took the lives of Stanlasija Brue, 17, and Thaddeus Johnson, 22, both of New Roads.
The 4-year-old was not a child of any of the other passengers, according to Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.
He suspects either Brue or Johnson was babysitting the child, who may have been in a custody battle.
“Any way you look at it, it made no sense to put so many people in danger,” Thibodeaux said. “Had they not acted as they did, those two young ladies would still be alive, and the others would not be in a hospital … this is all so tragic and so senseless.”
The pursuit began when New Roads Police Officer Kendall Delone spotted a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that had been reported stolen two days earlier by Baton Rouge City Police.
The car was reportedly stolen from Leak Avenue in Baton Rouge on Oct. 24, Thibodeaux said. A family member alerted the New Roads Police Department to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
Thibodeaux issued an alert Sunday to be on the lookout for the vehicle the following day.
A family member alerted NRPD that the stolen vehicle was in New Roads. On Monday, NRPD Officer Kendall Delone noticed the vehicle on Hospital Road near the Tiger Trax gas station.
“He called and wanted to make sure it was the one,” Thibodeaux said.
Delone attempted to use spikes to conduct a traffic stop, but Brue – who was later identified as the driver of the Camaro – fled the opposite direction, which led to the pursuit.
PCPSO deputies assisted in the chase when Brue sped along La. 10 toward the Audubon Bridge.
“She ran red lights all through the chase in a blatant case of reckless operation and public endangerment,” Thibodeaux said.
Brue headed southbound on US 61 at a speed upwards of 130 mph. At some point during the drive, she and the front passenger traded seats, according to the sheriff.
Along US 61, the Camaro swerved to the left and crossed the median. After crossing the median, the Chevrolet headed into northbound traffic on US 61 and crashed head-on with the Ford.
Brue and Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene. The three other passengers – all unrestrained – were taken to an area hospital.
"What are the odds of being 20 miles away and crashing someone who is from the same town as you?" Thibodeaux said. "It's bizarre."
The 4-year-old boy was on the floorboard during the entire chase, according to Thibodeaux.
The entire incident left Thibodeaux angry and in a state of disbelief.
“Why did they have to run from police is something I don’t understand, especially when the charge may have not been more than auto theft,” he said. “We have a detailed policy on how to handle these situations, even though police are damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
As part of the investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis, according to LSP Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
The New Roads Police Department is continuing the investigation into the stolen vehicle and pursuit.