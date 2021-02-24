The Pointe Coupee Parish Council could gain at least a small amount of regulation on how a proposed solar farm would affect quality of life for residents who live near the facility.
The proposal council members discussed at the Executive Committee meeting Tuesday night would create a permit process on how the parish addresses companies inquiring about land for solar farms.
Lighthouse BP wants to begin construction on the facility by late October.
The parish will not grant the permit before it hosts town hall meetings and brings the proposed plan before other entities throughout the parish.
“Our intent is to have some oversight,” Parish President Major Thibaut told the council.
“We’ve had a lot of dialogue over several months and we’ve talked a lot about those things, so it won’t be a surprise to them that they have to come get a permit.”
A lack of parish zoning laws, however, limits the amount of authority local government has on location of the facility.
It’s an issue the parish will continue to face until it enacts zoning regulations.
“We have nothing on the books that allows us to regulate or have any oversight on any part of the parish,” he said.
“(Theoretically) there could be one in any part of the parish and we don’t know how it’s constructed … the ordinance, in providing a permit, gives us oversight on several topics.”
The parish could still have oversight on how it affects traffic flow, along with the effect on drainage and other infrastructure, Thibaut said.
Councilman Paul Bergeron, meanwhile, suggested a parish permit includes stipulations that the company would assume responsibility to any damage to roadways or other infrastructure.
Council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux also suggested the contracts with landowners include a security bond in the event a company leaves.
The bond would cover demolition and restoration of the landowner’s property to its original condition.
Although the parish should take oversight, regulation of solar farms likely will become a big part of the discussion among state and federal lawmakers, Thibaut said.
“I expect legislation over the next 100 years on solar farms with the Legislature and Congress, and I could see them looking into mineral codes on oil and gas,” he said.
The lack of new economic development forces parish government officials to walk a thin line regarding business regulations.
At the same time, a parish has limited say-so with no zoning laws on the books.
“We want to protect the public, but we want to be careful we don’t start dictating what everyone does with their property,” Thibaut said.
A parish has the right to stop a permit or amend an ordinance, he said.
Councilman Sidney Lacoste said he agrees that the parish should have additional voice in the matter, provided it does not go to extremes.
“We don’t want to scare other businesses away through too much litigation, but I want to make sure we have these options if the time comes,” he said.
Much of the concern among residents and council members hinges upon issues West Baton Rouge Parish has faced while several solar farms dotted the landscape along La. 76 (Rosedale Road), on the outskirts of Port Allen.
Some are located close to the highway, while some residents have complained the facilities are not maintained properly.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Council in January imposed measures that will require buffer zones and regular cleaning schedules for the solar farms.
The ordinances took shape after concerns regarding the rapid development of solar farms, and their effect on the quality of life.
The parish may eventually want to consider a moratorium on solar farms, but it’s much too early address that issue, Thibaut said.
“Some people fear that we’ll have solar farms lighting up the whole parish, but the market can only bear so many,” he said.
“The idea of a moratorium is a good idea to keep in your pocket, but the market is only going to bear so much.
“I don’t think any of these are going around with the opinion they’re competing against each other, and there are only so many (power companies) that are going to buy.”
Meanwhile, Lighthouse BP is “ahead of the game,” so the council should take action soon, Thibaut said.
“We don’t need to sit on this ordinance,” he said. “The company that presented this proposal a couple of weeks ago is pretty ahead of the game, and they started working on it in 2019, so my guess is that if there were a next one – and I don’t think it will come in the next couple of months – you have some time if that happens, and some would go away once these contracts get awarded.”