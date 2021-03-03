An ordinance to set permit criteria for solar farms will headline the agenda for the March 9 meeting of the Pointe Coupee Parish.
The proposal will go for a vote as talks continue between parish officials and representatives from Lightsource BP, the London-based firm that wants to locate a solar farm on a 1,000-acre site in Ventress.
The project carries a price tag of $300 million.
The parish will not grant the permit before it hosts town hall meetings and brings the proposed plan before other entities throughout the parish.
Zoning laws limit where the facility can locate, but the ordinance would allow the parish government oversight on how the project affects the traffic flow, along with the effect on drainage and other infrastructure.