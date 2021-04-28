LAFAYETTE -- Hulin Health is opening its 28th SouthStar Urgent Care clinic, this one in New Roads.
SouthStar Urgent Care, 300 Hospital Road, will open on Thursday.
The clinic will provide access to routine treatment for general illness and injuries, X-rays and diagnostic testing, COVID-19 testing, flu shots with no upfront cost, physicals and occupational medicine services.
“We are excited to launch our 28th clinic in New Roads,” said Frank Garber, medical operations officer of SouthStar Urgent Care.
“We have had this community and the greater Point Coupee area on our list to serve for quite some time,” he said. “We are ready to help change the way health care is delivered with our compassionate team and exceptional care.”
Appointments are not required.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on services, as well as employment opportunities, visit GoSouthStar.com or call (225) 310-6501.