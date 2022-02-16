Allen named to All-Academic Composite Team. A member of the Catholic-PC boys basketball team has been recognized by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association for his academic achievements.
John Allen of Catholic-PC was named to the All-Academic Composite Team for having a 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) throughout high school.
Former Hornet player gets win. Aiden Vosburg got his first win as a pitcher as LSU-Eunice beat Monroe College 17-6 on Feb. 13.
The former Catholic High of Pointe Coupee star pitched three innings, giving up 1 run on 3 hits, striking out 3 and walking 1.
The Class 1A All-State player for the Hornets left after 3 innings with an 8-1 lead.
LSU-Eunice is 9-1, seeking it defend its 2021 national title.