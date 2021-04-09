One year after the pandemic halted the springtime Market at the Mill, the event is ready to welcome back merchants and shoppers.
The City of New Roads 10th Annual Market at the Mill returns for the spring starting Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11. The market will take place 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday at the historic Cottonseed Oil Mill located at 311 Mill Street.
"It's the best place to shop for an eclectic selection of merchandise from diverse vendors across the south," Mayor Cornell Dukes said. "Market at the Mill has become a part of our cultural goodness. Now that many restrictions have been lifted as the state slowly reopens, we are hopeful it will make a financial impact for the vendors and our local community."
The historic Cottonseed Oil Mill boasts over 82,000-square-foot of space. Vendors will offer an array of items for purchase.
"We hope to give shoppers a sense of normalcy while remaining safe," Dukes said. "We will make this a safe experience as we continue to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. This includes mandated masks and social distancing."
Betty Fontaine devised the concept for Market at the Mill 10 years ago.
"The catch that draws vendors and participants every year is the uniqueness of our venue being inside a cottonseed mill. Vendors are also hand-picked with quality goods to sell, " she said. "This year, additional arts and crafts vendors outside because we could not fit them inside the mill."
Admission is $5 per day or $10 for a weekend pass.
Tickets can be online at Bontemps Tix or at the door. Parking is free. For more information, visit the event website at www. marketatthemillnewroads.com