A national retail chain’s New Roads location will soon close its doors, but it will not mark the end of the parent company’s local presence.
The River Centre location of Stage, on Hospital Road, will close its door by the end of this year or first quarter of 2020.
The closure will pave the way for parent company Stage Stores Inc. to re-brand the New Roads location as part of the fast-growing Gordman’s chain, an off-price retailer.
The rebranded store will open its doors in spring 2020.
The New Roads store is one of 40 locations targeted for the rebranding to Gordman’s. The move is part of a strategy to eliminate all of its department stores and convert to the off-price concept.
The Houston-based chain operates 625 departments stores in the Southeast, Midwest and East Coast regions under the Beall’s, Goody’s, Palais Royal Peebles and Stage brands, according to the Houston Business Journal.
The off-price stores delivered higher sales with less inventory and similar retail margins, CEO Michael Glazer told the trade publication Retail Dive.
Stage Stores, Inc. bought the Gordman’s chain out of bankruptcy in 2017. Gordman’s has since sparked a turnaround for the parent company, which prompted a mass conversion to the off-price concept.
The move away the from traditional department concept to off-price retail came after Stage Stores Inc. reported a net loss of $87.71 million in 2018. The publicly traded company reported revenue of $1.64 billion the same year.
The transition also coincides with a rapid transition in the retail landscape as traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers struggle to stay afloat amid the rapid growth of online retailers, particularly Amazon.
Chains such as Walmart have made an aggressive move toward online retail, but once-dominant retailers such as JCPenney and Sears have seen an erosion in sales.