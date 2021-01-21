The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed lst week the state’s first identified case of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., frequently referred to as the U.K. variant because it is prevalent in the United Kingdom, in an individual in the greater New Orleans area.
This variant spreads more easily from one person to another than other viral strains circulating in the U.S., though it has not been shown to cause more severe disease. Health experts believe COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant strain.
“LDH has confirmed the state’s first case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant that has been identified in the United Kingdom, and it is urgent that everyone double down on the mitigation measures that we know are effective in reducing the spread of the virus,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “It was always a matter of time before this new strain of the virus would reach Louisiana, which is why our state health experts have been monitoring cases and working with the CDC to prepare.”
The department conducted a case investigation and contact tracing to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with the individual, who has a reported history of travel outside of Louisiana. The variant strain has been detected in at least 15 other states and is likely circulating in Louisiana as well.
The department has been preparing for this variant strain by participating in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program and has been sending bi-weekly samples to the CDC for sequencing since November 2020. The state Public Health Lab is working with clinical laboratories to conduct targeted surveillance for suspect variant strains.