The house fire that claimed the life of a Ventress man Sunday night remains under investigation, but State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning provided additional details of the blaze Tuesday.
The victim in the blaze at home on the 10000 block of Island Road in Ventress was a 74-year-old homeowner.
Firefighters located the body of a man in between the home’s kitchen and living room areas.
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire originated in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is suspected as the cause.
Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office.
Browning urged families to never leave the kitchen while cooking is in progress, and never cook when tired, distracted or under the influence.
He also emphasized the important of working smoke alarms in giving residents critical seconds to escape a fire unharmed.
Visit lasfm.org to learn more about Operation Save-A-Life which is a partnership between the SFM and local fire departments to install free smoke alarms in homes across the state.