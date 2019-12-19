State grants totaling more than $1.1 million will pave the way for major improvements to False River Regional Airport, including one which will get underway shortly after the new year.
The False River Air Park Commission at its recent meeting accepted resolution grants from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for projects funded under the Louisiana Aviation Trust Fund.
The announcement came on the heels of an announcement that total output is $24,057,000 – ninth of 62 general aviation airports statewide.
The economic study was commissioned by the Louisiana Department of Transportation Office of Aviation, which contracted with CDM Smith Engineering to update the “Louisiana Airports Economic Impact Study” for 2019.
The advancement of the local airpark landed False River Regional Airport manager Yvonne Chenevert the inaugural Louisiana Excellence in Aviation Award for “dedication and unwavering commitment of excellence in advancing aviation in Louisiana.”
She received the award during the recent Louisiana Airport Managers & Associates Conference in Lake Charles.
Meanwhile, progress continues at the airport.
Runway reconstruction on the north section will mark the first project, which will begin Jan. 6.
The project was awarded to Barber Brothers and will be implemented during a period of 45 calendar days.
The airport will close to all air traffic during construction.
“After this project, we will be able to move forward again,” Chenevert said.
Another project on the drawing board will cover an environmental review for the proposed purchase of five acres for hangar development.
The $17,014 allocation will pay for land appraisal funding and engineering costs forthcoming by grant.
The airport is advertising for a drainage improvement project, funded by 100 percent state funds from the Louisiana Aviation Trust Fund.
The project is allocated $620,000 and will be finalized with a grant once bids are received and awarded.