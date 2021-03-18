Special to The Banner
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana leaders have launched a program to hone the entrepreneurial skills of veterans who start a business in the state.
Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs (PAVE) is a partnership of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, Louisiana Economic Development, Louisiana National Guard and Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network.
“Through service to their nation, our men and women in uniform have gained unparalleled skills, including leadership, management, assertiveness and technical training, all of which suit them for turning business plans into reality,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
“I am proud to join with state leaders to announce the launch of the Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs Program, which will equip our veteran entrepreneurs with the resources they need to see their businesses grow and thrive.”
The program is open to Louisiana military personnel or veterans who intend to start a business.
PAVE begins with three online courses available 24 hours a day.
The initial online training covers three sections: starting a business, securing financing and developing a sales strategy.
Upon completing that self-paced training, veterans register for a virtual boot camp.
The virtual boot camp is a one-day experience in two parts.
Instructors help veterans analyze the feasibility of their business plan and also introduce them to business resources, including tools specific to veteran-owned businesses.
Following the interactive boot camp, a veteran receives ongoing support from a designated counselor in the Small Business Development network.
“The PAVE Program is a tremendous addition to resources available for our Louisiana veterans,” said Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, a retired U.S. Army colonel.
“I commend Secretary Pierson, a veteran himself, his team at Louisiana Economic Development and also the Louisiana Small Business Development Center for their hard work.
“This comprehensive, hands-on platform will greatly assist our aspiring veteran entrepreneurs in a way that we have not experienced before.”
PAVE is open to active-duty personnel and reservists in good standing, as well as veterans discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
Interested parties may explore the program at OpportunityLouisiana.com/PAVE and apply online with a $15 registration fee.
“Louisiana Economic Development is honored to support the Louisiana small business community, which is a key component of our state’s economy,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “I am particularly proud of our efforts to support the entrepreneurs who have served our country in uniform. Through the PAVE Program, we will ensure that these heroic men and women have a strong foundation for successfully operating their own small businesses.”
PAVE is the latest Louisiana program for the state’s veterans, joining other programs that include the Veteran Initiative for state procurement opportunities, and the Louisiana Veterans First Business Initiative, which recognizes more than 500 veteran-owned businesses through an online database.
Customers may visit LaVeteransFirst.org to search for goods and services and support those veteran-owned businesses.
Statewide, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs assists 277,000 state veterans and their families every day through a network of 74 parish service offices and 26 student veteran centers, as well as five state-operated veterans homes and five state-operated cemeteries for veterans.