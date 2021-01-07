Plans are underway to expand the number of COVID vaccine providers and parishes for its availability, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The state hopes to increase the number of pharmacies and bring the availability to all 64 parishes.
The announcement came as totals continue to reach levels not seen since spring during the first surge of the virus.
A total of 4,5265 new cases were reported Thursday, along with 47 deaths. In perhaps the most alarming statistic, number of Louisiana COVID patients in hospitals reached 2,033 – the first time the total exceeded 2,000 since April.
A total of 219 patients are on ventilators.
The grim statistics came during the same week the state began distribution of vaccinations to selected pharmacies across Louisiana.
The Moderna COVID vaccine reached pharmacies at 107 locations across 52 parishes on Monday, Jan. 4. Each pharmacy received 100 vials of the vaccine for availability to people 70 years and older, as well as ambulatory/outpatient care personnel, according to the LDH. They were also made available for people being treated for end-stage renal disease (patients on dialysis), schools of allied health students/residents/staff and home agency patients and personnel.
“The demand far exceeds the supply right now, and that’s not a bad problem to have,” Edwards said. “It’s better than the opposite.”
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state’s assistant health officer, said the vaccine is the route toward the end of the pandemic.
He urged residents to take it when it becomes available to them.
“It’s safe and effective,” Kanter said. “When doctors and medical professors are clamoring to get it, that says everything.”
Plans are underway for widespread distribution of the vaccine, but it will not come until an adequate amounts become available, he said.