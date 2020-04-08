Call volume from business owners has spiked as a COVID-19 quarantine and moratorium on some establishments has prompted increased among some local business owners about their future, according to Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut.
The Stay at Home Order imposed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in March, along with a moratorium on sit-down service at restaurants and outright closure for barrooms and videopoker casinos.
Some businesses do not know if they can sustain the loss from the quarantine, he said.
Small business owners face the decision of whether to shut down or stay in business, but either decision leaves much uncertainty Thibaut said.
“They don’t know how they will make it, they don’t know how long they would last, but at the same time they know they have to get back to work and they have to pay bills,” he said. “Their biggest concern is how to continue to pay employees or put food on the table.
“Businesses are a lot like families right now – they’re on the edge, living paycheck to paycheck,” Thibaut said. “In the case of some businesses, they don’t have a lot of reserves for two or three months out of operation.”
Programs such as loans through the SBA could help the businesses, but a massive call volume from applicants has created a much longer wait time.
The rapid setup of the program, coupled with a limited staff or workers, is a problem that extends far beyond the parish and state.
“It’s that way across the whole nation,” Thibaut said. “Banks are calling me for help or to make phone calls here or there, and they can’t get things they need in terms of input for the SBA because computers are so tied down and strapped.”
It’s not only the businesses that face lean times.
Uncertainty looms for parish governments across the state over how much of an economic brunt they will bear from the loss of tax revenue during the quarantine.
The entire Congressional delegation signed a letter asking for a certain amount of government assistance to go to the parish to move forward once the quarantine ends.
The Edwards Administration will make the final call on how much the state will funnel down to the 64 parishes statewide. “A lot of parish governments are struggling by having to deal with the hardships,” Thibaut said.
He believes state and federal officials will have to do some of the allocations, he said.