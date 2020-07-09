BATON ROUG3E – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,843 additional positive cases of coronavirus statewide, while the tally in Pointe Coupee Parish increased by five, as of noon Thursday.
The statewide total has reached 71,994, while 328 cases have been charted in Pointe Coupee.
Sixteen additional deaths increased toll of fatal to while 3,247, while the death count remained at 28 in Pointe Coupee.
An additional 20 COVID patients brought the hospitalization total to 1,042, statewide, while five more patients have been put on ventilators.Stat
The statewide case total increased 39 percent between June 8 and July 8, when the tally spiked from 42,816 cases to 70,151. Hospitalizations nearly doubled, from 582 to 1,002 during the same period, while the death toll increased from 2,825 to 3,231.
A total of 46,334 patients statewide have recovered from the coronavirus, as of the latest tally released Tuesday.
The number of positive cases jumped 32 percent in Pointe Coupee Parish, from 214 on June 8 to 314 one month later. Three additional deaths have been reported during that time frame for a total of 28.
Gov. John Bel Edwards did not rule out the possibility of additional restrictions, but he did not announce any changes to the Phase 2 regulations that took effect May 15.
“What we’re trying very hard to do is to promote compliance of the mitigation measures in place, and to do it in a way that is fully consistent with the White House task force plans, and that guidance is related to local government,” Edwards said on Wednesday. “Whether we have made a mandate or not, we can’t be clearer with the message we’ve been issuing to our people.”
The state had become the No. 2 “hot spot” in the nation on per capita cases and dropped to No. 10 by June, but that ranking has since went up to No. 5.