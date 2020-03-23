BATON ROUGE – The positive cases of coronavirus across Louisiana spiked past 1,100, according to the count released Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
The total reached 1,172 across Louisiana, while the number of deaths increased to 23. Forty-one of the state’s 64 parishes now have positive cases.
The increase came one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a shelter-at-home mandate, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday.
Orleans Parish, with 567 cases and 20 deaths, remains the biggest hub in the state. Neighboring Jefferson Parish now has 252 cases and five deaths, while St. Tammany has 47 reported cases.
East Baton Rouge Parish’s total cases reached 43, including one death, while Ascension’s count has increased to 26, along with one death.
The total surged to 10 in Iberville Parish – including five cases in Plaquemine – while West Baton Rouge has had four cases and one death.
Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut has urged residents to heed all warnings from the CDC and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Federal and state officials have pleaded with residents to large social interactions and remain home as efforts continue to reduce the spread of the virus.
Updated totals will be released at noon Tuesday.