BATON ROUGE – The decision whether the state will move into Phase 3 of COVID-19 restrictions comes today when Gov. John Bel Edwards discusses the pandemic in a 2:30 p.m. press conference. The governor's adress will be shown on the Pointe Coupee Banner website, courtesy of Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
The executive order for Phase 2 expires at midnight Friday, but a spike in new positive case totals has prompted uncertainty on whether the state will move into the next phase.
The case total today reached 50,239 cases of coronavirus, while the death toll climbed to 3,004. The Monday totals reflects 461 more cases from Sunday, while 11 additional deaths have been reported. The count held steady in Pointe Coupee Parish – 224 reported cases and 27 deaths.
A total of 630 COVID-19 patients are receiving care in Louisiana hospitals – 56 more from Sunday – while 77 are on ventilators, which reflects an increase of eight from Sunday.
The number of patients presumed recovered from the coronavirus reached 39,792.
The governor said he would announce his decision after a meeting with health officials during the weekend on the most recent data on trends of the pandemic, Edwards said in his most recent press conference June 18.
He urged residents not to let their guards down during the ease in restrictions.
“Everyone in Louisiana needs to do a real gut check on whether he or she has been taking proper precautions,” Edwards said during his June 18 address. “I’ve been delivering the same message over and over during the last few months.”