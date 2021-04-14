A program coordinated by the City of New Roads will seek to give small businesses a boost this year.
“Stimulus Pop Up Shop on Main Street” will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 7-8 in downtown New Roads on Main Street.
Historic Main Street in downtown New Roads will transform into a marketplace, according to Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“I’m really excited about ‘Stimulus Pop Up Shop on Main Street,’ ‘’ Dukes said.
“This continues our efforts to be inclusive to everyone as we further strengthen and unite all communities during this pandemic,” he said.
“This will be a great place to shop while allowing small businesses a chance to make sales to kick off a new year.”
This pop-up initiative is seeking to influence retail growth as well as help promote and improve the local economy affected during the pandemic.
“We hope small businesses and entrepreneurs will take advantage of this opportunity,” Dukes said.
“It is a logical way to support businesses and provide great products for consumers while taking in a day of shopping along False River.”
Vendor space is free of charge.
COVID-19 precautions, including increased sanitation procedures, will be in all common areas and sidewalks.
Live music also will be available.
Small businesses and entrepreneurs interested in participating, should contact Larenda Broussard at lbroussard@cityofnewroads.net or (225) 638-5360, ext. 401 or (337) 380-1321.
There will be a limited amount of space available.