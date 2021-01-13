City of New Roads officials say they hope an upcoming event will influence retail growth as well as help promote and improve the local economy affected during the pandemic.
The inaugural “Stimulus Pop Up Shop on Main Street” will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in downtown New Roads.
The event will transform the downtown into a marketplace.
The pop-up initiative is designed to influence retail growth as well as help promote and improve the local economy.
“This continues our efforts to be inclusive to everyone as we further strengthen and unite all communities during this pandemic,” Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“This will be a great place to shop while allowing all businesses a chance to make sales to kick off a new year.
“We hope that small businesses and entrepreneurs will take advantage of this great opportunity, which is a logical way to support businesses and provide great products for consumers while taking in a day of shopping along False River,” Dukes said.
Vendor space is free of charge. Precautions will include additional sanitation procedures in all common areas and sidewalks.
The event will feature live music.
Small businesses and entrepreneurs interested in participating should contact Larenda Broussard at lbroussard@cityofnewroads.net or (225) 638-5360, ext. 401, or (337) 380-1321.
A limited number of spaces are available for the event.