Farmers should not push panic button yet regarding the impact that last week’s winter storm will have on crops, area agriculture experts said.
An accurate account of the crop conditions could take several weeks or longer, according to one of the state’s leading experts on the parish’s leading cash crop.
Soil probes show the temperatures on depths of four, six and 10 inches into the root zone do not show that the soil got below freezing at that depth, according to Mark Carrier, LSU Ag Center agent for Pointe Coupee Parish.
“We’re still in the monitoring stage, and it may have gotten to freezing or right around it, depending on the depth of the soil,” he said.
“But it did not stay below freezing for an extended period of time.”
Curt Engeman, president of the Pointe Coupee Parish Farm Bureau, said he does not believe the freeze will put a big financial dent on local farmers.
“It’s less damaging this time of year because the harvest season is behind us,” he said.
“It’s bad news for farmers when we get a freeze while the crops are still in the field.”
The November 2019 freeze, which fell in the midst of a harvest, was another matter.
The 2019 cold snap kept temperatures below freezing for hours, which put a dent in that year’s harvest.
“That one was rough,” Engeman said.
The 2019 freeze came amid clear skies, while last week’s winter storm brought ice and snow.
The ice and snow may emerge as the saving grace, Engman said.
“The snow insulated the roots from the cold,” he said. “It acted as temperature buffer.”
LSU AgCenter sugarcane specialist Kenneth Gravois has been monitoring the situation across the growing area and is optimistic the damage is not too severe.
Like most severe weather events, it may take a while before a complete and accurate assessment can be made.
“Every freeze has its own story, so we’re going to uncover that story in the days and weeks to come,” Gravois said.
Gravois said this freeze was nowhere near as devastating as the December 1989 freeze.
The weather was not nearly as cold compared to 1989, and varieties developed during the past 30 years are more cold-tolerant.
Gravois also said this was not the worst February freeze for Louisiana’s sugarcane crop.
“The February freeze of 1899 brought 6 inches of snow to New Orleans,” he said. “This was no February of 1899 freeze.”