An overnight storm Saturday caused extensive damages to homes in the Morganza and Fordoche areas.
No fatalities or serious injuries were reported, but collapsed powerlines kept utility workers and sheriff’s deputies busy before dawn until well past dusk.
“We had a pretty rough day Saturday,” Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
“I got my first call around 3:30 a.m., and we were on the road not long after that.”
Downed powerlines in Fordoche, Morganza, Batchelor and Innis kept workers from Pointe Coupee Electric and Entergy working until approximately 11 p.m., he said.
On the southeastern portion of the parish, a massive live oak tree crashed in front of a home at Valverda Plantation.
“The tree was so massive you couldn’t see the SUV under that tree,” Thibodeaux said.
Most of the damage was relegated to the plantation, one area resident said.
“We sustained some wind and a little over an inch of rain,” Frogmore resident Melodie Millitello said. “Fortunately, the damage was minimal, other than the damage caused at the Valverda Plantation, where the centuries-old live fell in front of the plantation home.”
A total of 28 trees fell in a one-mile area of Morganza, according to Mayor Clarence “Woots” Wells.
“Luckily, those that fell on the houses caused very little damage, but we lost power for quite a while,” he said. “It took some time to get it back on.”
Eight to 10 trees fell on roads along power lines in Batchelor, which further exacerbated the situation.
In addition, a car hit a powerline near the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee that morning, which led to power outages that continued until Entergy removed it from the roadway.
Power was restored around 4 p.m. in that area, Thibodeaux said.
While Pointe Coupee Parish took a beating in terms of property damage, the situation was worse to the west in Palmetto, a village in St. Landry Parish.
One person died, and six others were injured when a tree crashed through a home.
The storm also caused damage in Ascension, Concordia, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes.
Another storm pattern that began Tuesday is expected to bring heavy rains throughout south Louisiana until Saturday.
“We could see some possible street flooding, and I’m also worried about the limbs, which could easily fall on powerline,” Thibodeaux said. “I hope people will do what they can to stay safe these next few days.”