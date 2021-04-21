Work is underway in New Roads on a conversion project to replace streetlights on Main Street with high-performance LEDs as part of the city lighting project.
The project to convert to more energy-efficient lamps began last week.
“I am excited to see the vision for infrastructure improvements and sustainability move the city forward and make an impact on the environment,” Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“Illuminating Main Street with LED lighting improves public safety for motorists and pedestrians. It’s a step toward moving our city soundly into the 21st century.”
Chustz Electric will install custom lights and poles built per the city’s specifications.
Poles will be federal green in color with a decorative fleur de lis head on top.
Electrical crews will work their way from west to east, beginning at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church, and ending at Langlois’ Grocery.
“Better lighting will also improve the city’s appearance,” Dukes said.
“A well-lit downtown corridor also adds aesthetic value to businesses. This project will be a long-term investment that will benefit the city.”
Crews will replace 28 street and sidewalk fixtures. The new lights will improve nighttime visibility and distribute more uniform lighting on the roadway.
The new lighting will be a brighter shade of white, compared to the current orange-yellow light.
No scheduled detours or closures are scheduled on Main Street during the project. The final phase of installation will be complete by late May.