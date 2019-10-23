A smile beams across Allen Chatman’s face as he watches trucks wait in a line.
With the harvest season well underway, it’s the culmination of months of preparation for him and everyone else at Alma Plantation.
Harvest season is well underway at the refinery in Lakeland, and it’s the catalyst for what is the biggest industry in Pointe Coupee Parish.
During the summer, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry ranked Pointe Coupee the largest producer of sugar in Louisiana.
“That distinction has definitely been coming for several years,” said Chatman, who serves as the general manager of operations. “This is the fuel that runs the engine for the parish.”
Alma processes over 1.8 million tons of sugarcane and out of that cane, 200,000 tons becomes sugar.
Chatman anticipates the total will be even larger this year.
“We’ve all worked hard for this, and based from what we’ve seen, we’re in for a very good year,” he said.
It’s the biggest testimony to a business that has been in operation since 1848, prior to the Civil War.
He and the 350 other employees at the mill do not take their heritage lightly, either.
“Everything you see here today is a testimony of how tough and determined the people were when they started this company,” Chatman said.
Pointe Coupee has remained strong in the sugar industry when many surrounding parishes have either seen a reduced presence or outright exodus from operation.
Areas such as Iberville and West Baton Rouge – once big players in sugar production – became larger residential hubs and saw the growth of other industries, most notably petrochemical.
It has not been that way in Pointe Coupee, where it yields $100 million in gross revenue for the parish.
“The continuity of sugar production all comes together,” Chatman said.
RECIPE FOR SUCCESS
It’s far from a one-man show, or even a single entity, he said.
Instead, it’s more of a production chain.
“You have to have the cane growers, and they have to be strong growers, up to the challenge to continue to raise cane, expand cane and take on additional acres,” Chatman said. “We have a good mill here, and the family that owns this mill has continued to reinvest and increase capacity and reinvest with the extraction technology
“The landowners are engaged, and they want sugarcane on their land,” he said. Those three elements are combined to bring a great recipe of success here.”
The success, which triggers the No. 1 ranking in the state, also involves the gifts of Mother Nature.
The distinction surprises Chatman, but he said the natural resources play the biggest role in the equation.
“Pointe Coupee has very fertile soil, some of the best in the country, and the conditions here allow growers to cultivate a variety of crops, but they seem to migrate toward sugarcane, even if they have the option to grown grain crops,” he said. “It’s the fertile alluvial soil, and the growers aver very good and able to produce a good return to landowners.”
The longstanding family traditions also play a role.
Pointe Coupee has a share of multigenerational farmers, as well as newcomers to the industry.
“It’s an anomaly to see the passing trend of agriculture with each generation,” he said.
Even as it remains a strong industry in Pointe Coupee Parish, the disconnect continues to grow between the people who grow food and those who consume it, Chatman said.
Farm jobs are not as prevalent as they were a half-century ago and consolidation continues. It has become a picture of fewer growers who have much larger farms, he said.
Chatman expects farming to remain a strong player in Pointe Coupee Parish, due largely to the fertile soil and vast land availability.
The rapid growth in residential areas outside the metropolitan markets has triggered a move northward for further growth.
It has not always been the case. Iberia Parish – home of the annual Sugar Festival – has seen residential growth as availability of quality farmland remains strong.
The ability to handle the inevitable pressures such as weather have helped keep the industry solid.
It’s all part of the territory, he said.
“In agriculture, you have to accept that there are a lot of unknowns,” Chatman said. “Pressure comes from operating mill well, processing crops for landowners, having good environment for employees and operating trucks on the road in the region.”
The main component, however, will always be the employees.
“To pull this off you have to have a world class group of employees, all the way from administration to engineering to agriculture, working in different stations and doing different jobs,” Chatman said. “It takes an absolute commitment from everyone.
“This is job is seven days a week, you have to be accountable to each other and the company,” he said. “But at the end, there’s an enormous satisfaction from sticking out and seeing a good finished product.”