The 2019 Pointe Coupee Parish sugar harvest remained solid despite an early freeze that put a dent in the tonnage totals, according to industry officials.
The end of production Monday closed the books on the fourth largest crop in the parish’s history.
Record low temperatures Nov. 12-13 cooled down high hopes that this year’s harvest would surpass the 2018 benchmark.
The 2019 season ended with drop of approximately 17 percent in sugar tonnage from last year, according to Alan Chatman, general manager at Alma Plantation sugar refinery, one of the largest employer in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The total of 1,630,000 tons of sugar this year ranks as the fourth largest crop in history. It came one year after the record of 1,819,000 tons.
A tally of 52,000 acres on the amount of cane processed during this year’s harvest set a new benchmark, but the record low of 23 degrees on Nov. 13 – and 10 hours of freezing temperatures – dashed hopes of another record year.
“The freeze killed all the green matter you see when you drive by those beautiful, lush cane fields, so the photosynthesis stopped and the cane started feeding off of its own stored sugar,” Chatman said.
The freeze and subsequent warmup led to a loss nearly 30 pounds per ton of sugar – a figure particularly meaningful for Alma, farmers and landowners.
“It adds insult to the injury,” Chatman said. “But we’ve all been fortunate that we didn’t see the level of deterioration they’ve seen in the past and we’ve been able to get everything in before Christmas.”
Pointe Coupee Parish was not alone, he said.
“Throughout the entire belt, from the northern belt going southward into the Raceland area, everyone experienced the freezing temperatures – nobody was insulated,” he said.
“You had areas that may have had more damage, but everyone experienced it.”
The final totals proved better than expected, despite the early cold snap.
The tally was solid and brought a sigh of relief to Alma Plantation and areas farmers after fears that the freeze would wipe out the season.
“There were fears of having to do a salvage operation and stop the entire process for this season,” Chatman said.
“But we we’ve been fortunate with the varieties out there and the willingness of the growers to cooperate; they responded very quickly, moved the cutting operations and turned to cutting cane that was less full-time – and that helped tremendously.”
Experience, and a lot of guidance from breeders played a huge role in the recovery, he said.
The LSU Ag Center, American Sugarcane League and U.S. Department of Agriculture helped to work with the different varieties of cane following the freeze.
“You look to the experts for guidance on some of these situations, and they’ve created varieties that are more cold-tolerant from the crossing to the release,” Chatman said.
“They’ve measured the tolerance, disease resistance and a lot of other factors before variety is commercialized.”
Despite the freeze, the 2019 harvest will still go down as a success, according to Chatman.
Chatman said he anticipates growth in the industry in the coming years. He said he attributes the success to the working relationship between the farmers and the refinery.
Work tapered down by Christmas, which fell into place with the agrarian tradition of the holiday.
As with life for the refinery and most farmers, little rest time exists between the end of one harvest and start of the next.
A meeting was scheduled for Dec. 21 with consultants to discuss plans for the 2020 harvest, which will focus on what they can do to improve the process.
“Just as soon as we wrap up, we begin thinking about the next one,” Chatman said. “That’s the nature of the business.”