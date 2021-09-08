Registration is now open for the Harvest Festival’s Sugar Rush 5K and 1-mile Races scheduled Oct. 16 in downtown New Roads.
Sugar Rush welcomes all ages and physical abilities to participate in the run/walk and celebrate with beignets at the finish line.
All of this year’s proceeds will go to the construction of a playground for Rougon Elementary and Junior High.
The school does not have a playground and it will be designed for kindergarten through fifth grade. A sitting area for grades six through eight is included in the plan.
To register, go to runsignup.com. Donations also being accepted.
Registration fee until Sept. 30 is $25 for the 5K run and $20 for the 1-mile run.
From Oct. 1-15, the registration fee is $30 for the 5K and $25 for the 1-mile run.
Race Day on-site registration on Oct. 16 is $35 for the 5K and $30 for the 1-mile run.
T-shirts are guaranteed if registration is completed by Oct. 1.
The event will occur rain or shine. There will be no refunds if the event is cancelled for extreme circumstances.
The races will be on foot. No bikes, skates or other devices will be allowed.
Infants and toddlers in strollers can participate free.
The starting point is the Poydras Museum, 500 W Main St., New Roads.
The race day schedule is:
• 7 a.m.-8:15 a.m.: Packet/T-shirt pickup and on-site registration.
• 8:30 a.m.: 1 mile run/walk begins.
• 8:45 a.m.: 5K run/walk.
Awards and post-race food follow the 5K race.