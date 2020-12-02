A global pandemic and a record number of hurricanes triggered deep concerns at Alma Plantation regarding the 2020 sugar harvest, but the outcome appears headed in a different direction.
Dry weather and a quick recovery from a September hurricane have put the Pointe Coupee Parish sugarcane refinery in line for a record harvest.
Projections going into the final month of harvest peg the total at 1.975 million tons – a strong increase from the 2018 record of 1.819 million tons, according to Alan Chatman, Alma Plantation assistant general manager.
The total comes after a quick rebound after winds from Hurricane Delta closed production for three days.
“I told someone this morning we mourned the loss of four weeks of dry, perfect weather,” he said Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“After we got through that hurricane that knocked us out for a little while, things have been going well; mills are running well, growers have supplied us with all the cane we need, and everything is just looking up.”
The anticipated record tonnage this year comes one year after a hard freeze on Nov. 12, 2019, kept temperatures below 32 degrees for more than 12 hours.
The early cold snap last year put a big dent in what Alma expected to be a strong tonnage for 2019.
Temperatures dipped to 32 degrees but rebounded quickly Tuesday.
“This was nothing more than a nippy morning and not really anything to worry about,” Chatman said.
“Getting past November is the key, and we were fortunate to get past November without a freeze, especially after last year.”
Even before the hurricanes and fears of an early freeze, the coronavirus pandemic brought concerns about effects to the workforce and production.
Alma had to quarantine some seasonal workers but paid them during their time away.
Some employees worked from home, and testing has been a constant at the refinery, Chatman said.
“We tested everyone in the company a few weeks ago; we’re monitoring it and we have a lot of protocols in place,” he said. “That includes sanitation, masks mandates – everything you’d expect at a place like this.
“We definitely had some skepticism and maybe even fear … we were definitely concerned about COVID during all of this year,” Chatman said.
“There wasn’t a playbook for this or a matter of saying ‘We did this last time’ – everything has been a matter of learning as you go.”