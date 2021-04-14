The opening of the 2021 regular legislative session has led off with discussion on major changes in collecting tax revenue that could affect municipalities statewide.
The plan by state Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, could have an adverse effect on municipal and parish government, according to state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Fordoche.
“That would essentially take away from the local municipal and parish level the ability to collect taxes,” he said.
“That’s a really hot topic going on for a lot of local groups, sheriff’s taxing authorities and school boards who rely on that funding for their survival.”
Another portion of the tax reform plan would call for the elimination of the inventory tax, as well as reduction of the severance tax.
The move to eliminate the inventory tax could have an effect on revenue for Pointe Coupee Parish, and even more so for Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes, both parts of the “chemical corridor.”
The bills also warrant scrutiny because the remaining 0.045 percent of the 1-cent sales tax that took effect during the first year Gov. John Bel Edwards was in office will expire in 2026.
The expiration of that tax will automatically remove $500 million from the state budget.
LaCombe said he has higher prospects for the proposal by state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, which would allow an increase in gasoline taxes on a parish-by-parish basis.
The substandard quality for much of the roadways across Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes could give traction to passage of that legislation, LaCombe said.
“I could see it passing,” he said. “The parishes I represent realize and recognize they have to have it.
“West Baton Rouge, Iberville and Pointe Coupee realize it’s beyond being a want,” LaCombe said. “It’s a need – an absolute necessity.”
In an issue closer to home, LaCombe introduced a bill that would allow for reduction of the number of justices of the peace and constables by coinciding the districts with parish council districts.
The bill was proposed on behalf of the state Justice of the Peace/Constable’s Association.