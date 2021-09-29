A rare surplus in sales tax revenue that the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board received last year will mean a little extra money for teachers and support workers.
The School Board approved the additional paycheck after the sales tax generated $231,000 more than it anticipated for the fiscal year.
The revenue comes from a 1-cent sales tax voters approved in 1999. The tax helps defray salaries and benefit costs.
It marks only the third time since 2004 that the sales tax revenue ended in a surplus.
“We don’t see that very often in this parish,” Chief Financial Officer Stephen Langlois said.
The money will be distributed as a one-time stipend. Employees and teachers will receive approximately $700 and support personnel are expected to receive $570.
Stipends after a sales tax surplus are a common practice in all 71 public-school systems across Louisiana.
It will mark the 16th check teachers and support workers receive this year.
In addition to their 12 checks, they received two supplemental checks as part of the pay raise included in the tax voters approved last year.
They also received a COVID-19 stipend from the state.