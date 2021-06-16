Taylor Frey’s first live indoor performance in more than a year means to her more than just a chance to play before an audience. It’s a reunion for the Morganza native, who will appear with Roots Run Deep at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Poydras Center.
The performance will allow her to continue the bond she says she shares not only with her band members, but also the people of her community.
“We practiced five hours Sunday night and the songs we have are picked for this group of people, for our culture and what we’re passion about here in Pointe Coupee – agriculture, faith and patriotism,” said Frey, 29. “To perform these songs to a crowd that appreciates the same things my band and I appreciate will be a very impactful and inspiring time.”
“I really care about bringing people together and showing them things and leading them to things I care about,” Frey said.
“Agriculture is what I do for my videography business, it’s what I talk about and I’m really passionate about educating people about agriculture.”
The music gigs went into full swing in May 2019 when she decided to host a performance at her family’s farm.
“I had this idea to get people together on my family’s farm, to see the sugarcane fields and tractors, and just joining a big group of people celebrating who we are in Morganza and Pointe Coupee Parish,” Frey said. “So many people helped to make the event possible, and I was just a small part of bringing everyone together.”
She wants Saturday’s event to “plant seeds of the community and its culture.”
“I want to give to the next generation what the last generation gave me,” Frey said. “God planted me in a community that nurtured me and watered me to be who I am today, and they deserve as much respect as I get for anything. I just want to give back to them what they gave to me.”
Band members include James McCann, Jodie James, Clay Parker, Barry Hebert and Robert Hartner.