The decision on when to implement the teacher pay raises voters approved in August goes back before Pointe Coupee Parish School Board members at their meeting Thursday, Sept. 24. The Banner will present the meeting on Facebook Live, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The discussion at the 5:30 p.m. meeting will come three weeks after a “sick out” and subsequent walkout among educators and support staff.
Board members agreed during the executive meeting Sept. 17 to revisit the item at tonight’s meeting.
The fallout between teachers and board members began at the Aug. 27 meeting when the board opted to begin the pay hike in January rather than September.
The board on an 6-2 voted to begin the pay hike in January, but teachers and support staffers opposed the measure because it would only give them $3,000 for the current school year. Board President Tom Nelson and board member Chad Aguillard cast the only votes in favor, while members Frank Aguillard, Lisa Loupe D’Aquilla, Walter Grezaffi, Aubry Hendricks and Jason Lemoine and Anita LeJeune supported it.
Teachers and support workers asked the board to rescind that motion and bring it back to discussion, but the measure
The proposal the board announced in February for a May 9 parishwide vote called for the pay hike to take effect for the 2020-21 school year. It also allocated 2.5 mills to help improve transportation, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of the general operating budget. Maintenance and infrastructure accounts 1.5 mills of the tax and one mill will go to technology, which will play a bigger role amid the growth in virtual learning.
The coronavirus pandemic forced postponement of the 9.5-mill property tax proposal until July, and that date was pushed back to Aug. 15, after the start of the current school year.
The board had not released a salary schedule, and the proposal on the Aug. 15 ballot did not stipulate a starting date for the pay hike.
The opposition stemmed from the board’s concern about doling out the revenue before collection of the tax money. They also feared that the extra $3,000 would lead to additional fiscal problems.
Projected revenue generated by the 9.5 mill tax will total approximately $5.097 million for the first year, according to figures The Banner received from Pointe Coupee Parish Assessor Jimmy Laurent.
With the new value on the tax roll, the approximate revenue generated by 1 mill will be $536,560. Based on that figure, the School board will see a total increase in revenue of at least $6,125,850.92, Laurent said in a memo to Stephen Langlois, the School Board’s Chief Financial Director.
“We may not get the full amount because you always have delinquent taxes, but you normally get 99.5 percent of that amount,” he said. “It would seem that we have enough cash to take care of the additional pay, whether or not the cash runs out in December, but we will pick that up during the following month.”
Board member Jason Lemoine, who heads the Finance Committee, said he was not sure what decision would come out of the discussion at tonight’s meeting, but he was confident it would draw favors from all parties.
“When we get to the agenda item, the Finance Committee will be ready to make the recommendation based on the numbers we have, and then it will go on a roll-call vote,” Lemoine said. “I’m going to talk to the other board members to make sure we’re all on the same page and make sure we do what’s right by the teachers, do what’s right by the taxpayers and their money that they voted on.
“If we have all that in mind and have that as the focus, it will have a favorable outcome for all involved,” he said.
Teachers have not indicated what they will do if board members stick to the original decision or take no action, as the board did at the Sept. 3 meeting.
Livonia High School – along with Rosenwald, Upper Pointe Coupee and Valverda elementary schools – staged a “sick out” Sept. 4. The Pointe Coupee STEM Academy joined the others in a walkout Sept. 9, one day after a professional development day for teachers which gave students a day off from classes.
Rougon Elementary did not participate in the “sick out” or walkout.