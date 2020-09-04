NEW ROADS -- Four Pointe Coupee Parish public schools will be closed Friday due to a “sickout” following the School Board’s actions at a special meeting Thursday night.
Teachers at Livonia High School, Rosenwald Elementary, Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary and Valverda Elementary said they would not show up for classes Friday. Across the parish, students will not return to school until Sept. 9 due to Professional Development Day for teachers on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Their decision came in response to the School Board’s refusal to rescind a vote from at its regular meeting last week that put the raise for the 2020-21 school year on a calendar year schedule rather than the board’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 until June 30.
The "sick out" plan came after board members refused to act on President Tom Nelson’s recommendation that they rescind the vote from the Aug. 27 meeting.
The meeting adjourned immediately after the non-vote.
"We’ve had enough of this … they could’ve at least come up with a motion to rescind it and come up with a new plan, but they didn’t even do that," Livonia High School Assistant Principal Aiman Bayoumi said after the meeting.
Nelson made his recommendation after more than two hours of discussion, which included emotional pleas from teachers who left the meeting chamber etched with disappointment and frustration.
"This board has the opportunity to be the heroes of Pointe Coupee Parish schools and do something that hasn’t been done in decades," Valverda Elementary School teacher Jennifer Chenevert told the board. "You have the opportunity to show your teachers, your staff and your public just how far we’ve come."
Teachers said they were led to believe that the payraise would go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.
"We felt very disrespected," said Livonia High School teacher and former board member Clayton Chenevert. "To sit thorugh this circus when you've already made up your mind ... it was disrepectful, we thought, to do as they did tonight. It's like board member Chad Aguillard said so perfectly -- the money is being collected now, and it's teacher money, so they shouldn't use it to adderss cash flow problems."
Board members Walter Grezaffi, Aubry Hendricks, Anita LeJeune, Lisa Loupe D’Aquilla and school board Finance Committee chairman expressed concern that the school system’s finances can afford to extra $6,000 per year for the pay hikes, although Chief Financial Officer Stephen Langlois said the shutdown in spring created enough surplus revenue to cover it without falling into deficit.
"We haven't addressed what's going to happen when we get back to Phase 3 or above," Grezaffi said. "When we go back to full throttle, will we need something other than grid money to pay those bills.
"You have to do your job with what you have, and that's my concern," Grezaffi said. "I love this school system ... my mother was a teacher and my ghramdother was a teacher ,and they both retired from this school system. The money is there right now, but where will be be in two years? But the raises are coming, and even those who opposed the tax, they will get their free school bus transportation. "
One proposal at the Aug. 27 meeting would have used a portion of the $800,000 in surplus revenue from the 2019-20 fiscal year to pay part of the pay hike. Only Nelson and board member Chad Aguillard approved that measure last week.
Grezaffi said at the Sept. 3 meeting that he feared a fiscal fallout similar to last year, when the finances plummeted from an $800,000 surplus to a $1.2 million shortfall. He and other board members said it would be more fiscally prudent to wait until the tax revenue reaches the board's coffers in January.
The board will also need money for transportation and building repairs.
"Right now, we have a fear of the unknown," he said.
"After talkikng to my board fellow board members, they were adamand about other projects and saving the money and not putting us in a bind," said board member Jason Lemoine, who heads the board's Finance Committee. "I just told teachers I will keep looking at it, although I know they didn't want to hear that and wanted action today."
Superintendent Kim Canezaro expressed disappointment ofver the board's refusal to consider the recommendation, but said she will have to live with their decision.
"I was disappointed last week when the recommendation failed, but knowing my job and that comes with it, we will disagree to disagree but it’s my job to put that wishes of the board into action," she said. 'But the hearing the pleas of the teachers put the face into the decision. I
"t’s hard to keep the momentum we felt from passing the tax and hard to keep the morale up when the teachers walked away feeling defeated," Canezaro said. "I’m disappointed, but it’s back to work tomorrow."
