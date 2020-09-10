NEW ROADS -- Teachers from five of the six Pointe Coupee Parish public schools were expected back in classrooms tomorrow (Sept. 10) after a sickout Sept. 4 and walkout Sept. 9.
The teachers want the School Board to rescind the action it took Aug. 27 that would give half of the $6,000 annual pay raise to certified educators and the additional $3,000 for support personnel for the 2020-21 school year.
“We want them to go back to Ground Zero, talk about this and find a solution,” said Clayton Chenevert, a former School Board member who spoke on behalf of his fellow educators.
Teachers in four schools – Livonia High, Valverda Elementary, Rosenwald Elementary and Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary – staged a sickout Sept. 4 in protest to the outcome of the previous night’s meeting.
On Wednesday, all schools except for Rougon Elementary took part in the walkout.
They want the School Board to revisit the issue at its next meeting, set for Sept. 24, Chenevert said.
He told The Banner on Wednesday that he will forward a letter to Board President Tom Nelson affirming the teachers would end the walkout under those conditions.
“We will do it, provided the assurance from Mr. Nelson and the firm belief that he has enough support from the School Board that he has enough support from the members to grant teachers and support workers 100 percent of the raise voted on by the people,” he said.
Chenevert said he would request a copy of the next agenda to ensure the School Board keeps its word.
Nelson said he spoke in person with a representative of the teachers Tuesday afternoon and implored them to return to the classrooms.
“I told them I felt optimistic that we will be able to get this matter done at our next regular meeting,” he told The Banner. “I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but I can tell teachers I’m optimistic that they will get the full pay raise this school year.”
Both parties need to move forward, Nelson said, particularly amid the challenges that teachers face from instruction during the pandemic.
“We should be working together to mend fences, and I think the School Board will be willing to work with employees and everyone concerned to open the doors of communication and talk about the issues,” he said. “I can speak for my fellow members that this is the goal of the School Board.”
Nelson said he does not believe the Board ever intended to go back on its word regarding pay raises.
“They voted unanimously to bring this tax to the people and give the employees a raise, and all board members wanted to do what’s right to give the employees what was due to them,” he said. “There were just legitimate concerns about when the money would be there, and how much … just budgetary items.”
Nelson believes the Board can establish the common ground with the employees during the Sept. 24 meeting.
“Everyone wanted to give teachers what they should get, and I think … no, I know it’s going to happen at the meeting on the 24th,” he said.
Nelson said he had been on the phone constantly with teachers and board members following the special meeting Sept. 4.
He said he has spoken with each member individually, and that they may soon see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“I’ve been on the phone with them like never before since our last meeting,” Nelson said. “I think we’re on the same page now.”
Their decision came in response to the School Board’s refusal to rescind a vote from at its regular meeting last week that put the raise for the 2020-21 school year on a calendar year schedule rather than the board’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 until June 30.
Board members refused to act on Board President Tom Nelson’s recommend that they rescind the plan. The meeting adjourned immediately after the non-vote.
Nelson made his recommendation after more than two hours of discussion, which included emotional pleas from teachers who left the meeting chamber etched with disappointment and frustration.
Teachers said they were led to believe that the pay raise would go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.
“We hoped at that meeting that the decision would be revoked so they could reconsider it,” Livonia High School teacher Lucy Boley said. “If that would’ve happened, we would’ve been at school Friday.”
The board questioned whether it would how much of the new tax revenue the school system would have by May.
Most of the money will be funneled into the board’s coffers by January, Pointe Coupee Parish Assessor Jimmy Laurent told the board during the meeting.
Board members Frank Aguillard, Walter Grezaffi, Aubry Hendricks Anita LeJeune, Lisa Loupe D’Aquilla and school board Finance Committee chairman Jason Lemoine expressed concern that the school system’s finances can afford to extra $6,000 per year for the pay hikes, although Chief Financial Officer Stephen Langlois said the shutdown in spring created enough surplus revenue to cover it without falling into deficit. The board finished the 2019-20 fiscal year with a $700,000 surplus, thanks to the school closured during the pandemic.
Grezaffi also expressed concern about infrastructure demands, particularly repairs to the air conditioning system at STEM, while Aguillard said the board needs to focus on the long list of repairs needed on aging school campuses throughout the system.
“I understood the numbers and where they came from, and I felt confident going into it, but talking to my colleagues, they were adamant about other projects, and saving (some) surplus money doesn’t put us in a bind. I told teachers I’m going to keep looking at it, but we’re just getting information by the day,” Lemoine said after the Sept. 4 meeting.
Board member Chad Aguillard, who served as board president last year, said the Board must follow what the voters approved.
“In 2020 and into 2021, the assessor said we will collect the money for the teacher pay raise, which was 5.5 mills – and that’s the end of the discussion,” he said. “Once we collect the 5.5 mills, we need to put that toward the teacher pay raise, period, because that was what the money was collected for.”