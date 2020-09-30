A rift widened between public school teachers and some members of the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board Thursday after board members incremental pay plan that gives them less than the $6,000 that they expected to receive for the 2020-21 school year.
A plan to give teachers incremental payments that total $2,250 rather than $3,000 angered the crowd of educators and brought out tension that has been growing since August.
The final vote came after CFO Stephen Langlois presented figures that showed the board could cover the amount, even if it led to a brief deficit. He said the influx of tax revenue in December and January would negate the shortfall if it would have occurred.
Board member Frank Aguillard, who offered the motion for the $2,250, said his motion was the fiscally responsible move.
“When you collect property tax, they don’t collect it year-round, but we haven’t received the first penny, so you have to look to the future,” he said. “I did exactly what I did as a board member … we received the money and we’re going to pay it, but we can’t pay out any more than what’s coming in.”
The School Board’s final decision on the pay plan has not triggered plans for teachers to stage another walkout or “sickout” as they did in in early September, but they may take a different course of action.
“The next thing will be to educate the public,” said
Livonia High School teacher Clayton Chenevert, a former Pointe Coupee School Board member.
He said he will join teachers in an ad campaign that he said will prove that the original salary schedule was set to begin with the school year and not the calendar year.
“This $750 is going to be some of the cheapest negative publicity they ever bought,” Chenevert said after the meeting.
Much of the issue involved the salary schedule – or lack thereof – which has left board members and teachers uncertain when the pay hike would begin.
In addition, the ballot for the 9.5-mill tax voters approved Aug. 15 did not include language on when the School Board would implement the pay hike.
“We need to separate fact from fiction. Any dates you were given were not done by board direction, but by Miss Canezaro,” Board member Anita LeJeune said. “Promises were made and I’m doing the best I can to honor those promises, but those weren’t board promises.”
LeJeune said the board had already made a compromise by giving the employees the $2,250.
“Why don’t you understand that this is a compromise? We don’t owe ya’ll nothing,” she said, which angered teachers in the audience.
“None of you come out here to take time from your busy schedule and say you don’t owe us anything,” schoolteacher Mary Douglas responded. “You may be a board member, but next year your voters won’t vote for you.”
LeJeune said Friday that the board does not owe the money for the part of the school year prior to Jan. 1.
“The new tax collected or what the board will owe starts in January when the new salary begins. I can’t understand what’s so hard to understand,” she said in a texted reply.”
She said Canezaro had never presented a salary schedule to board members, but the superintendent said she had presented it to them at the finance committee meeting on Aug. 20.
The school board had not rendered a salary schedule prior to the election or set a definitive date, although the original intention was to begin the pay hike at the start of the 2020-21 school year. Two delays due to the COVID pandemic changed things for the vote, which was originally scheduled for May, she said.
“Had this vote been held in May, the timeline would’ve flowed much easier because it would’ve been prior to the school year,” Canezaro said. “But given we had started the school year and then we had the election, I think it hurt the time flow on the pay raise.”
Cherie Smith, who has worked 36 years in the school system as a speech pathologist, said the full payout would allow board members to bridge the gap it faces both with employees and voters.
In a school system which has seen numerous proposals fail over the years, the board had a golden opportunity, she said.
“This is the best problem we’ve ever had,” Smith said. “We take chances every day, and sometimes they lead to something and other times they don’t, but they always have a consequence.”
Chonnon Andre, whose mother also taught in the school system, said the teachers support the board members, but they are missing one element.
“There is something my mother taught me called “a leap of faith,” and not one time have I seen it from any of you,” she said. “And sometimes when we have that one leap of faith, it leads us to success.
“We are all members of this community because we choose to be, and I have keep leaving and coming back because when I look out, I see family,” Andre said. “You’re crushing family when you don’t take that leap of faith. Our parish believed in you, and so did we, and that’s why we fought for this.”
Her daughter Jillyan, a 7th grader at Livonia High School, told the board about the struggles her mother faces on the salary she earns.
“It’s hard when I hear that my mom struggles, and it’s a very serious matter,” she said. “This is my first meeting, and so far from what I hear, I don’t ever want to teach in Pointe Coupee Parish if you’re going to treat your teachers that way.”
Board member Chad Aguillard said he was dismayed over how the passage of the millage has become a heated discussion.
“We were all happy the night the tax passed that after all these years … the parish said let’s go forward with the school board, so to me it’s not about the $750 or whatever difference is in the $3,000,” he said. “It’s just that we accomplished something positive and turned it around into something negative.”
Livonia High School teacher Lucy Boley, meanwhile, said the disputes need end so the school system can move forward.
“We need to forget the past and move forward,” she said. “We don’t need a divided board … we need to unite as one. Pointe Coupee Parish needs to go the right direction.”