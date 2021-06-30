Staff report
The Banner reporter Kevin Fambrough was named Class II Columnist of the Year in the 2020 Louisiana Sports Writers Association contest.
The award was presented Sunday, June 27, at the LSWA awards luncheon held in conjunction with the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony in Natchitoches.
Class II is for small daily and weekly newspapers.
The Columnist of the Year category requires three columns of general interest related to sports.
Fambrough’s three entries were:
• Reflecting on the passing of a childhood friend and baseball teammate as a new high school baseball season begins.
• Recounting the highlights of an interview/conversation with Roger Cador, Ventress native and longtime Southern University baseball coach.
• Telling why high school sports were important to communities during the pandemic.
Fambrough covers both news and sports for The Banner along with helping in the layout and design of the paper.
In the Louisiana Press Association Better Newspaper Competition – where The Banner won 2020 Newspaper of the Year – Fambrough won first place for best regular column and best sports column.