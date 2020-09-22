MORGANZA -- Mayor Clarence “Woots” Wells always prided himself in doing what it took to stay healthy, but a routine visit to his physician one month ago caught him totally off-guard.
Wells, 81, returned to work last week after a bout with the novel coronavirus that kept him homebound 30 days.
“That was probably the longest month of my life,” he said Monday. “I’m not trying to scare anyone, but you sure as hell have to take it seriously.”
Wells went to his doctor in Zachary for what he thought was a routine sinus infection.
The doctor recommended he undergo the COVID test, which came back positive. He and his
wife both contracted the virus.
“The strange part is that nothing really indicated I could have COVID,” Wells said.
Wells had never had a serious illness. He takes vitamins daily, he works out, stays away from cigarettes and has never taken blood pressure medicine.
He always prided himself on a strong work ethic. He missed one day in 14 years at the supermarket he would eventually own and worked all but five days in 36 years after he bought the store.
His symptoms over the first few days felt no different than a typical sinus infection, but the full effect had not yet hit him.
“By the 10th day, I felt like my sinuses got worse, and from there I went downhill,” Wells said.
He had developed uncontrollable shakes and endured bouts with nausea.
Nothing could stop the shakes.
“I would just lie down and shake so hard that the bed rattled,” he said. “The nausea got so bad that I couldn’t raise my head.”
His daughter brought him to the emergency room at Pointe Coupee General Hospital, where he was treated and released.
The shakes and nausea ended, but he continued to feel sluggish – something unusual for Wells, who said he has always been energetic.
Wells never needed a ventilator, but he said the chronic fatigue was miserable enough.
During the illness, he would awaken in the morning and only wait for nightfall so he could go back to sleep.
“I’d wake up but so tired that I’d go back to bed, and it stayed that way from mid-August until I eventually got better,” he said.
When the pandemic began, Wells and his wife wore masks and sanitized.
“I did all I could to prevent getting the coronavirus and I still caught it,” he said. “For 30 days, I really couldn’t do much more than pray –and that didn’t hurt at all in times like that.”
The return to work at town hall and the chance to resume other daily activities could not come soon enough for Wells.
He laughed and joked with the town hall employees sat at lunch Tuesday.
It seemed far away from what he endured a couple weeks earlier.
“For me, the time at home dealing with the coronavirus was almost like being in a semi-coma for 30 days,” Wells said. “In a situation like that, all I could do was exist.”
Those who feel achy or endure sinus issues should take the COVID test if they have not done so yet, he said.
“As bad as I felt, it’s said to realize that it could have been even worse,” Wells said. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”