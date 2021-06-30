More than a decade of saving money brought a longtime project to fruition last week.
Residents, along with parish and state officials, gathered Friday, June 25, to celebrate the grand opening of the new Livonia branch of the Pointe Coupee Parish Library.
The opening ceremony came after 12 years of saving money and getting certificates of deposit to pay for the $2.14 million branch, a 9,000-square-foot facility at 8247 Norwood St., off La. 77. It replaces a tiny 800-square-foot branch that operated for many years near Livonia High School.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Wylene Hurst, Pointe Coupee Parish Library Board of Control president. “We started in 2009 pinching dollars and saving because we didn’t want to leave the library system with a debt.”
During those 12 years, the parish Library Board and representatives from the Police Jury, now Parish Council, worked on ways to sock away the necessary funds to buy the land, construct the building and equip it before it opened to the public.
Pointe Coupee Parish Librarian Melissa Hymel said she remembers the challenges that came during the planning stage.
“The new Livonia library became affectionately known to us as ‘The Beast’ by those of us who dealt with its design and construction on a daily basis,” she said.
“We first had to save every penny in our annual budget during a 12-year period to accumulate enough money to afford this building.
“The Library Board of Control chose not to add the bond burden on the taxpayer,” Hymel said. “Rather, frugal spending … and savings allowed us the funds to construct, furnish and stock this library.”
The challenge did not end once the board accumulated enough money.
Weather and the pandemic brought more adversity.
Conditions ranging from a drought and “no burn” orders stymied the project in 2019. After that, the other extremity arose.
“The exact week documents were signed, it rained and continued to rain for two months,” Hymel said. “And then, we had a severe cold period with snow and ice – and then mud, mud and more mud.
“The weather was nice only a few months before the pandemic ... I felt cursed,” she said.
The pandemic did not help matters, either. Electrical crews developed COVID-19, followed by the air conditioning crew and the finishing crew.
Even after they all recovered, the pandemic dealt a different onslaught.
“Vital components weren’t available, furnishings weren’t available and neither were computers and the computer components, as well as windows, doors ... all necessary pieces were backordered,” Hymel said.
“Even to this day, we still have pieces not yet ready because we wait for product manufacturing and distribution.
“But we do have books on the shelf, and we have programs ready to roll,” she said. “The children of Livonia will have a summer reading program this year.”
In the new facility, patrons are greeted by wood-carved paintings by Livonia Alderman Henry Watson, a longtime local artist who donated several of his creations.
It also includes an expanded computer area, meeting rooms and an area exclusively for children.
State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton, who attended the ceremony, said libraries remain a vital source for communities.
They came into existence through sacrifices from residents during some of the most challenging times for the state and nation, she said.
“All libraries in Louisiana came into being between 1920 and the late 1960s, and this parish’s library system started in 1941,” said Hamilton, a resident of Erwinville.
“Libraries were created during the Great Depression, two world wars, the Great Flood of 1927 … people voted for library and paid taxes when they didn’t have much else.”
The library plays a more important role than ever for the area, said Major Thibaut, Pointe Coupee Parish president.
“When I was growing up, we thought of a library as a place for books and primarily for kids, but in today’s world it’s so much more,” he said.
“This is a gateway for our children, a place for adults. Seniors, and everyone to not only gather information but a place for technology not always available in the home. It’s a resource.”
The new library will be a good way to attract new residents to a small town, Livonia Mayor Rhett Pourciau said.
“People can bring their children and they have computers for people who don’t have online access at their homes, and rooms for study groups and rooms for children ... all very good for the community,” he said.
“It’s a good selling point for our community as we aim to grow, so it’s truly a great addition to Livonia.”
For Livonia High teacher Lucy Boley, who serves as a trustee on the Library Board of Control for District H (Livonia, Fordoche, Blanks, Torbert and Oscar), the new facility marks the start of a much better experience for students, teachers and other patrons.
She remembers the challenges the other facility brought.
“The parking and traffic always created issues, and it was worse when school let out each day,” Boley said.
“This is both on and off the beaten path, so it’s really the perfect location, complete with a children’s room with murals and little tables, and a reading program – something we couldn’t fit in the previous building.
“Librarians take interest with the patrons like they’re family,” she said. “We provide a service – it’s not just a building.”