A popular spring tradition will bring the finest new and vintage autos downtown when the City of New Roads presents its 12th annual car show Saturday, March 13.
The show is set to run along Main Street from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The awards presentation kicks off at 2 p.m.
Last year’s event rolled in September after the coronavirus pandemic forced two cancellations. COVID precautions will remain in place to ensure safety and proper hygiene during the event, New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“We’re going to have handwashing stations throughout the area, it’s easy at this kind of event to practice social distancing,” he said. “We’re just glad we can make it happen.”
Competition is open to categories for cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Spectators will vote on their choices for the finest autos of the event. Awards will go to the top 50 winners.
Categories will include a “Top 50,” “Top 25,” “Best of Show” and “Longest Haul.”
More than 300 participants are expected for the event, while more than 100 awards will be presented over the course of the day.
“The people are excited and we’re ready to get these cars running,” said George Miller, New Roads Main Street manager. “We hope to see a nice turnout for this great spring tradition.”
Music for the event will be provided by Cajun Sounds by Dylan
The event also will include a 50/50 raffle, in which half the proceeds will benefit Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice.
Door prizes also will be awarded.
For more information, contact Miller at (225) 287-4068 or Paula Lambert at (225) 713-8553 or plambert@cityofnewroads.com.