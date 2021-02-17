Lessons learned during 2020 could bring Pointe Coupee Parish far in 2021, according to Parish President Major Thibaut.
The combination of the coronavirus and five named hurricanes brought tremendous challenges to the parish and the entire world, but it also made entities stronger, he said last week in an online video message to the Pointe Coupee Parish Chamber of Commerce.
“But through it all, I think we learned about ourselves, we learned a lot about our organization our people and our community,” Thibaut said.
“I think in 2021, we’re better prepared for what it might bring and bring us even more optimistic than we were before.”
His comments came nearly one year after the pandemic forced changes in virtually every facet of life.
The progress in the fight against COVID-19 could determine how much the parish will accomplish this year, Thibaut said.
“I’m very optimistic,” he said. “We can all start to see the light at the end of the tunnel with COVID, but even though the vaccination is not fully implemented, more and more people will be able to have the vaccinations in coming months.
“But each and every one of us have to do their part to keep our parish as COVID-free or lessen the impact it has.”
The parish did not know the extent of the impact at the start of the pandemic, but leaders knew it required proactive measures, Thibaut said.
“We didn’t know how it would impact, but we had to make changes in parish government not only how it worked and keeping employees safe, but also budget-wise,” he said.
Budget issues brought huge concerns when the pandemic began. The closure of numerous businesses and other operating at half-capacity brought expectations of a 15 percnt to 20 percent drop in sales tax revenue.
Instead, sales tax figures increased 6 percent in 2020.
Severance tax revenue – oil, gas and timber – took a 40 percent hit in 2020, but the uptick in sales tax revenue softened the blow, Thibaut said.
“It allowed us to function as government and do things as planned that I’m proud of, such has the Rainy Day fund and reserve funds, which are mandated by our charter,” he said.
Improvements to the Parish Courthouse marked a big step in the plans for infrastructure improvements, which will continue in 2021, Thibaut said.
It will remain one of the parish’s biggest challenges this year, he said.
The work list also includes projects for the detention center, the office building and public works equipment.
“A lot of our infrastructure is old and costs a lot to fix, so if we can improve and upgrade them, it will lessen what we spend each year and allow us to better utilize what we have,” he said.
Efficiency improved in the process. Thibaut added.
The Public Works Department cleaned 44 miles of roadside ditches during 2020 and just over 43 miles of watershed canals.
Thibaut attributed the progress to better equipment, upgrades in capital improvements and moved people around to different projects.
“We’ve become more efficient in that area,” he said. “That comes across different departments … I’m proud of Parks and Recreation, along with the partnerships with communities for upgrades at our parks and our multi-use centers.”
The Parish Council’s work on an overview of policies and ordinances in place also played a big role in the progress during 2020, Thibaut said.
“It’s led to a lot of headway and different developments in the parish,” he said. “It helps with the ability to attract economic development.”
Economic development will be one of the bigger focuses for the parish in 2021, according to Thibaut.
The amount of progress in bringing industry and job growth to the parish will require much of what helped the parish in 2020, he said.
“It’s going to take working together, and we’ve done that with other municipalities, the District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, fire departments, the Clerk of Court’s Office, judges and other entities,” Thibaut said.
“We’ve learned through this pandemic that working together, supporting each other and supporting our local businesses that drove up sales tax revenue, we’ve become a stronger and better community because of it.
“We will focus on that and the things we’ve learned,” he said. “No way it can be as challenging as 2020, but if it is, we’re ready.”