The shift has gone from a campaign and victory celebration to a transition process for Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff-elect Rene Thibodeaux, who upset three-term incumbent Bud Torres in the Oct. 12 election.
Much of the concern from sheriff’s employees has centered around their job future once he takes office tentatively July 1.
“I’ve had a few people reach out to me and they were worried, but I told them relax,” Thibodeaux said Wednesday. “I don’t want to fire anyone … I’ve been through a layoff once before.
“It will be a full eight months during the transition,” the Morganza resident said. “I want to make it as smooth as I possibly can.”
A long line of friends and colleagues stood in line Saturday night at Circa Reception Hall to express their sorrow to Torres after announcement of the outcome.
“It was definitely an upset, but the people have spoken, and I fully accept the decision,” Torres said. “My opponent did a good job and apparently the people wanted someone different.
“That happens in politics -- this is a political job and it’s the will of the people,” said Torres, who lives on Pointe Coupee Parish side of Maringouin.
Thibodeaux said he and Torres spoke Sunday morning in what he described as a “brief, but cordial” conversation.
“Sheriff Torres conceded, I thanked him and told him I hope we can work things out in a nice friendly manner, and he said, “Yes we could,” Thibodeaux said. “I told him it was nothing personal and that this is something I planned to do for a long time.”
Thibodeaux tallied 5,775 votes (58 percent) against 4,547 (42 percent) for Torres, according to the results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
He said the win allows him to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
“My grandfather was a chief of police in Fordoche and my dad worked forty-two years, so I set out to do as many things as I could to prepare myself for this,” said Thibodeaux, amid a wildly jubilant crowd at his victory party several hundred attended on The Island. “I worked very hard, and my family was behind me working on this every day, so this was a huge accomplishment for me.”
Thibodeaux said he plans to interview each PCSO employee, to hear their plans and goals for the future.
“Some may retire, some may move on,” he said.
Thibodeaux said he has received more than 500 calls and text messages since the election.
“The phone is still ringing off the hook,” he said. “I’m still trying to catch up … I was up past 11 last night answering text messages.
Torres said he will begin his own transition process once his term expires June 30.
“I will officially retire from this after forty years,” he said. “I will have no hard feelings toward anyone, and I want to thank every one who tried to help me win this election.
“The winds of changes are blowing here and across America, and maybe I didn’t have the right message or live up to their expectations, but they made a decision and I’m moving on,” Torres said.
Thibodeaux served 11 years under Torres and 11 under Paul Raymond Smith, who lost to Torres in the 2007 election.
His father, Clarence Thibodeaux, served 42 years as a chief deputy for PCSO and his grandfather, Ophey Thibodeaux, was the first marshal for the Village of Fordoche.
Thibodeaux, who worked 11 years in Pointe Coupee schools as a D.A.R.E. officer under Torres, said he plans to resume the drug-prevention program, along with other initiatives to reduce the rate of youth crimes across the parish.
During his campaign, Thibodeaux touted his strong relationships with the chiefs of police in New Roads, Fordoche and Livonia as a way he can establish a more unity in area law enforcement.
He said he wants to restore community policing, where a deputy can ride through a neighborhood, talk to the residents and establish a stronger bond between the community and law enforcement.
“I also want to implement community policing, where law enforcement will ride around and talk with the citizens of Pointe Coupee,” Thibodeaux said. “I want them to have a good relationship with our citizens.”
The end of the election will soon lead into the transitional phase.
“We’ll be transparent and above-board, just as we’ve been with everything else that we’ve done, and we’re not going to change that,” he said.
Torres’s platform included additional help with the parish in the transition to Home Rule Charter, along with improvements on the infrastructure of the sheriff’s department.
He touted the upgrade of the radio communications system for the parish – for the police and fire – to the L-Win integrated state communications system as one of the biggest accomplishments during his present term.
Torres is a retired state trooper who worked 27 years with Louisiana State Police, primarily in undercover narcotics for 10 years and then with the FBI in New Orleans on cases that involved illegal gambling.