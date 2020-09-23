A newly formed coalition spearheaded by Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux will aim to build a stronger working relationship municipal law enforcement agencies across the parish.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Multi-Agency Unit is a coalition of law enforcement officers from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Roads Police Department, headed by Chief Kevin McDonald; Livonia Police Department, led by Chief Landry; Fordoche Police Department, headed by Chief Fred Gueho and Morganza Police Department, led by Chief Mark Ramagos.
“I’ve been in law enforcement since 1973, and we’ve never seen anything like this,” Gueho said. “We’ve needed something like this for a long time.
Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Joffrion will also work closely with the program. He and the deputies for all the other police offices
The group work to deter and stop the criminal element in the parish, said Thibodeaux, who took office July 1.
“Through this collaborative effort, we believe we will control and throw off the criminal element as part of a conventional to conducting law enforcement,” he said. “We want this unit to give residents of Pointe Coupee Parish a comfort level in knowing that we are present and working to control crime.
“The unit will also bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community by allowing them to provide valuable information to help us solve crimes in the parish, and to serve as a shield for a community in a way that they know we are working together to serve their needs,” Thibodeaux said.
The move is logical and serves the best interest of the parish, McDonald said.
“It also helps that all of the chiefs involved here know each other, so it makes sense that we work together with the sheriff’s office,” he said. “We all started as deputies here.”
The agencies will meet one a month to review and establish procedures.
“Nothing is cast in stone,” said Captain Nick Victoran of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The unit will work together on vehicle stops, warrant executions, narcotic searches and use of intelligence to control activity.
“It’s all about sharing our resources,” said Landry, who took office as Livonia Police Chief when Joffrion resigned to serve under Thibodeaux. Landry went unopposed for the election to head the Livonia PD for the next four years.
The move works particularly well in smaller communities in times when they need additional backup, Ramagos said.
“I don’t think this has ever been done, but it’s the way to go,” he said. “Our sheriff has helped us 100 percent of time.”
Officers will be paired up, and target areas will be announced during their briefings.
“My plan is to work with each one of the police chiefs in their communities to make sure they have the confidence and that we all keep the public’s trust,” Thibodeaux said. “This kind of program is long overdue.”