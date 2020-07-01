Standing before an audience of spectators clad in masks in a courtroom at the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse, Rene Thibodeaux took the last step before he officially became sheriff.
Thibodeaux took the oath of office Thursday, June 25, from retired Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Catherine D. “Kitty” Kimball.
His term in office began Wednesday, July 1.
He stood alongside his father, Clarence Thibodeaux, who held the Bible during the inaugural rite.
Sheriff’s Office deputies also took the oath Wednesday during a ceremony at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads. The church hosted the ceremony to accommodate social-distancing mandates.
Thibodeaux, a native of Morganza, defeated three-term Sheriff Bud Torres in an upset in October.
It’s a much different world in the 8½ months since Thibodeaux’s victory.
The coronavirus pandemic has slowed or shut down many activities across the nation and around the world.
More recently, the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta by police officers ignited civil unrest and racial tension.
The unrest and its effect on all law enforcement across America figured prominently in the brief speech Thibodeaux gave.
“I want to bridge the gap between the community and police – and that was something I discussed a year ago when I was on the campaign trail,” he said.
“It’s really sad to see the times we’re going through … it’s tough on law enforcement and I just want my people to have the same philosophy of how you should treat people like they’re your own cousin, with the utmost respect and all the professionalism that you can.”
Thibodeaux comes from a line of law enforcement officers that dates back to his grandfather, a former chief of police in Fordoche.
His father served 42 years as a chief deputy for the Sheriff’s Office and his grandfather, Ophey Thibodeaux, was the first marshal for the Village of Fordoche.
Thibodeaux, who worked 11 years in Pointe Coupee schools as a D.A.R.E. officer under Torres, said he plans to resume the drug-prevention program, along with other initiatives to reduce the rate of youth crimes.
During his campaign, Thibodeaux touted his strong relationships with the chiefs of police in New Roads, Fordoche and Livonia as a way to establish a more united approach to area law enforcement.
He said he wants to restore community policing, where a deputy can ride through a neighborhood, talk to the residents and establish a stronger bond between the community and law enforcement.
“We need to unite all law enforcement agencies – the chiefs of police all throughout Pointe Coupee Parish,” Thibodeaux said.
“Every Pointe Coupee chief of police was in attendance tonight, and every one of them supported me throughout the campaign – some of them were out in the open, others not – but we can have great unity for the parish, and that can be a great plus.”
The chiefs of police in attendance for the event included Fred Gueho, of Fordoche; Landon Landry, of Livonia; Kevin McDonald, of New Roads; and Mark Ramagos, of Morganza.
Others in attendance included Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, District Attorney Ricky Ward, New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes, Morganza Mayor Clarence Wells, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi and West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman.
Thibodeaux will be the first sheriff from Morganza in recent memory.
Torres hails from Maringouin, while former sheriffs Paul Raymond Smith was from New Roads and Preston Chustz was from an unincorporated area near New Roads.
Others from the Morganza area who serve in parish offices include Clerk of Court Lynell Landry, Pointe Coupee Parish Financial Director Toni Lynn Guidry and Parish Councilman Sidney “Scooter” LaCoste.
Wells, the Morganza mayor, said he considers Thibodeaux’s inauguration an important moment for his community.
“They said it couldn’t happen and it wouldn’t happen – and now it did happen,” he said.