New COVID vaccine provider sites have been added in the westbank parishes as the state moves to ramp up the immunization process for Tier 1 recipients.
Walmart pharmacies have been added to the provider list for Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes, while Walgreens is also listed among the providers in West Baton Rouge and Iberville.
The expansion of providers comes as a total of 35,694 vaccines have been initiated across Region 2, which includes Pointe Coupee, Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes.
A total of 314,328 total doses have been administered since the process began the first week of 202, according to the Louisiana Department of Health website.
Other providers in Pointe Coupee Parish include Innis Community Health Clinic, 6450 La. 1, Innis, and Super 1 Pharmacy, 420 Hospital Road.