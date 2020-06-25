BATON ROUGE – The resurgence in COVID-19 cases continued with 938 additional patients who tested positive and 22 more who died, while Pointe Coupee Parish gained three additional cases, according to Louisiana Department of Health statistics released today (Thursday, June 25).

The statewide total reached 53,415, while the death toll increased to 938 –12 more cases from Wednesday.

No additional deaths have been reported in Pointe Coupee on today’s listing.

The total of hospitalized patients increased to 653, up from 22 yesterday. The number of hospitalized patients remained at 77.

The increases have come mainly from community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes, said Dr. Alex Billioux, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health.

“What we are seeing appears to be connected to increased movement, a lot of which is probably related to further reopening of the economy and at least some individuals not adhering to recommended precautions. We are seeing significant COVID-19 spread related to people congregating in groups with little to no social distancing or masking. The largest increase in cases is among young adults.”