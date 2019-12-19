NEW ORLEANS – Hornet quarterback Aiden Vosburg had a message for his teammates on the Catholic High of Pointe Coupee football team.
“We need to get some of the younger guys to step up and help to come back here,” Vosburg said Friday, Dec. 13, at the post-game news conference at the Superdome.
Ouachita Christian had just minutes earlier handed Catholic High a 67-22 loss in the Division IV title game.
“We need more than just … we can’t just rely on our seniors that we had this year,” said Vosburg, a junior.
“We need guys to step up and play a bigger role.”
Coach David Simoneaux said, “There’s no doubt,” Catholic High will use the experience of winning a district title and playoff run to the championship game to build on.
“I think these guys coming back are going to be hungry now that they have seen someone else hoist that trophy,” Simoneaux said.
“They have the belief now that we can get there,” he said.
“I’m not ready to talk about next year yet but I’m sure these guys will be hungry to get back.”
Those sentiments were echoed by the other Hornet players who attended the news conference: fellow junior Matthew Langlois and seniors Nick Carriere and Micah Cifreo.
“It makes me hungrier,” said Langlois, named the outstanding performer from Catholic High in the game. He rushed for 95 yards on 10 carries, scored a touchdown and had five tackles on defense.
“The whole point was to make the state championship and win it,” Langlois said. “And losing really shocked me, I guess. I hate losing especially this game.
“But next year, I’m going to work in the offseason and at practice next year and make it back and win it this time,” he said.
Carriere agreed – “It make us more hungry to just come back now that we know what it takes to get here.”
“Two of these guys at this podium have just been pillars of our program,” Simoneaux told the media.
“Nick Carriere has been a four-year starter for us on both sides on the football and plays every single special team.
“He’s a coach on the field. He’s just been outstanding for us,” Simoneaux said.
“Micah (Cifreo) has been playing both ways and special teams. He had a breakout year on the offensive side of the ball,’ he said.
“These guys I’m sitting up here with, I just couldn’t be more proud to be up here at the podium with these guys,” Simoneaux said. “They put their heart and soul into what we do.
“It’s the best season our school has had in 41 years and it’s a tremendous accomplishment,” the coach said. “I know all our hearts are broken with the way this thing went down.
“These guys are going to look back with a lot of pride and passion about what they accomplished.”
Simoneaux reflected on the five years he has coached at Catholic High.
“When we first got here, we took over a 5-6 program and we‘ve been able to turn it into a state title contender each year,” he said.
“I’m just a guy at the top of the totem pole pointing fingers. These guys are the one who got us there by doing all the hard work. I’m extremely proud of these young men.
“I’m glad we got the opportunity to come up here. Hats off to (Ouachita Christian) coach (Steven) Fitzhugh and his staff and his kids,” Simoneaux said.
While not originally scheduled to play their title game in the Superdome, Catholic High Principal Joe LeBlanc and Ouachita Christian Principal Bobby Stokes asked the LHSAA to allow them to hold it there.
“This experience for the kids was outstanding,” Simoneaux said. “We had that bit time in purgatory when we waiting to see if we were going to play in Monroe or play here,” at the Superdome.
“When we found we had the opportunity to play here we were elated.
“I had the opportunity to come here as a player,” said Simoneaux, who helped Parkview Baptist win a Class 3A state title in 2001.
“It was a great ride and we want to thank the LHSAA for making the right decision to let us play here.”