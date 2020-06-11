BATON ROUGE – The move into Phase 2 has not yet triggered a spike in coronavirus cases, but Gov. John Bel Edwards said it’s too early to let the guard down.
Most of the state numbers have flattened in recent weeks, but regions in the northwest, northeast and central portions of the state – Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria – continue to show increases higher than other parishes, he said Wednesday afternoon during an address at the State Capitol.
The move to Phase 2 has led to more activity away from home, while head count has increased at businesses and other public places due to an ease in COVID-19 restrictions.
Edwards remains concerned about that Louisiana could see another outbreak, as in the case with Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and Florida.
“We can’t get complacent, and that’s why we have restrictions,” he said. “If the problem was gone, we wouldn’t need restrictions, but it’s still in every parish.”