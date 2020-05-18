A longtime tradition will continue Memorial Day weekend when the Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee hosts its annual “Blessing of the Boats” on False River.
The event begins 2 p.m. Sunday at the launching area along Major Parkway in downtown New Roads.
St. Mary Catholic Church pastor Father Pat Broussard and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Deacon Bob McDonner will bless watercraft during the event.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Veteran’s Ceremony will not take place at the event.
The Memorial Day traditions dates back more than 30 years, according to event organizer Kenneth St. Romain.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact St. Romain at (225) 718-1319 or email him at kstromain1831@gmail.com.