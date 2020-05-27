LIVONIA -- The traditionally large crowd of cars lined the front of the Livonia High School football field for the annual graduation ceremony, but not one spectator sat in the stadium bleachers.
In fact, the majority of them never left their vehicles.
A scenario that would have seemed surreal in most other times figured as the norm for graduates of Livonia and the STEM Academy the 2020 commencement exercises May 21.
“It’s been very unfortunate, but we’re making the best of the situation,” 2020 Valedictorian Bryanna Jones said. “It’s actually nice in a way that I’s so different because our class of graduate have had something unlike any class before us – and for that, it makes us the best class.”
Top students gave speeches, many of which highlighted the unusual nature of their school year.
“It makes sense that our final year of school came to an end on Friday the 13th,” 2020 Salutatorian Luke Major said in a speech.
Even with the unusual nature of the ceremony, the link to longstanding traditions remained intact.
The ceremony allowed each graduate to step out of the vehicle when it arrived at the stage where speeches took place. They accepted their diploma, posed for a picture and went back to the vehicles, each of which left the stadium.
The procedure the Pointe Coupee Parish School System used for this year’s event fell in place with others across the state.
A long line of cars and truck stretched out from the stadium and side roads near the stadium, some of which had shown up a couple hours before the event.
The School System used YouTube to present the ceremony live for those who could either watch from their cellphones, or from their homes. Another system in place allowed them to listen to the event through an assigned radio channel, similar to what is used for today’s era of drive-in movies.
The event rolled as smooth as can be expected amid the uncertainty, said Pointe Coupee Parish Superintendent Kim Canezaro, who presided over the first graduation at the helm of the school system.
“It certainly wasn’t our Plan A,” she said. “We obviously wanted a traditional ceremony but given the conditions of what’s going on around the country, this is what we came up with, and it was very smooth.
“The most important part for us was that we saw a lot of smiles on the faces of our graduates,” Canezaro said. “They were all happy in the moment.”
Canezaro and other school officials worked with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office to coordinate the traffic flow, a precarious situation that could have otherwise become chaotic.
“The Sheriff’s Office was with us from the planning stages, and with our vision they laid out a plan on where the cars would be and how we’d keep traffic flowing,” she said. “Everything went exceptionally well, and I couldn’t thank them enough for their help.
‘Other districts had wrecks in the parking lots, but ours went very smooth,” Canezaro said. “We didn’t really have a lot of options, give in the phase we’re in right now, so we were limited on what we could do.”
Most graduates admit the ceremony in the middle of the pandemic casts a bittersweet sentiment over the event.
They also embraced the event in light of the circumstances.
“It’s sad that we could not have the ceremony, but it’s far better than nothing at all,” 2020 Salutatorian Luke Major said.
Twin brothers Julian and Gabriel Chenevert – who will both head to USMC basic training next month in Parris Island, S.C. – embraced the event largely because of the school system’s efforts that made it possible.
“It’s all we can do, and it’s much better than no graduation,” Julian said. “We just have to push forward and make the best of the situation.”
It beat the alternative, his brother said.
“I didn’t really expect us to have a graduation, so I think it’s pretty awesome and it’s definitely unforgettable,” Gabriel said. “What else can we do? I’m pretty excited.”
The surreal nature of the event did not take away from what made it special, graduate Hydee Holsapple said.
“I’m just glad that our staff and administration put this event together for us,” she said. “It’s very nice to have this accommodation, and we’re going out with a bang regardless.”