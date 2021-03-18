A routine traffic stop near Innis led to the arrest of an Baton Rouge man on two charges of possession of illegal narcotics, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Dalevecky James Vessel, 32, of North 30th Street,
was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
The arrest occurred Feb. 27 at approximately 8:30 p.m. when Sgt. Scott Grezaffi, of the Narcotics Division, assisted by Timothy Gilbert, stopped James for allegedly speeding along La. 1 North.
During the stop, Grezaffi detected a marijuana odor on Vessel. Upon running the driver’s identification and checking the criminal history, the deputies determined Vessel had a probation and parole warrant in Avoyelles Parish, which led to Vessel’s arrest.
The suspect had his hands in his pockets and was nervous during the stop while Grezaffi apprehended him, according to Brad Joffrion, chief criminal deputy for the PCPSO.
Several multicolored tablets fell out of Vessel’s shorts when deputies handcuffed him.
They removed two clear plastic bags of the tablets, which appeared to contain Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, also known as ecstasy.
One bag had approximately 100 tablets, the other had 100 or more, Joffrion said.
Vessel also had 1.1 grams of marijuana and six Percocet tablets.
Vessel was released from Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.