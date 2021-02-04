NEW ROADS -- Two traffic stops along major thoroughfares led to arrests on drug charges, according to Brad Joffrion, chief deputy for the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Maddox, 34, of Millersville, Md., was charged on counts of possession of a Schedule I narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 26.
Deputy Timothy Gilbert and Cpl. David Cauthron stopped Maddox, who was allegedly driving 73 mph in a 55-mph zone eastbound on U.S. 190 near Livonia.
Maddox reportedly displayed nervous behavior and denied having any in drugs in his vehicle, but Gilbert noticed small bits of marijuana on his shirt, Joffrion said.
Gilbert found 21 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle, Joffrion said.
Maccos was released on $15,000 bond, according to records from the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center.
Five days earlier, William Wayne Shaumaker, 71, of Shreveport, was booked for possession and intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, resisting an officer by force and traffic violations.
He was stopped by Gilbert, along with Deputy Gerald Augustine, for driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Wayne did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the stop, and exhibited nervous behavior, Joffrion said.
On a pat-down by officers, he threw out a bag that contained methamphetamines and marijuana.
He also attempted to strike one of the deputies, at which time he was arrested and booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center.
He remains in custody on a $75,000, but also has a parole hold, according to records.
“We congratulate the deputies for doing a good job; Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office remains committed to getting illegal drugs and contraband off the street to provide a safer Pointe Coupee Parish,” Joffrion said.