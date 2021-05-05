Language in a state House bill that would allow use of transportation network companies to provide nonemergency medical transportation through the state Medicaid program has drawn criticism from the director of the Pointe Coupee Council on Aging.
HB 91 sponsored by state Rep. Mike Echols, R-Monroe, would allow use of carriers, such as Uber and Lyft, for transportation to doctor’s visit.
But those service providers would not be required to meet the standards the state requires for Council on Aging chapters across the state.
“I’m not opposed to them doing the service, but the state needs to keep this on a level playing field,” COA Director Becky Bergeron said.
“They need to hold them to the same standards they put on us.”
A valid U.S. driver’s license, an eligible four-door vehicle, proof of insurance and a criminal background check are the only requirements for Lyft and Uber.
Drivers provided through Council on Aging chapters across Louisiana must undergo drug-testing and training on how to properly lift passengers into vehicles.
COA drivers also are subject to checks on background, criminal and driving records.
Transportation network drivers would only need to provide proof of a safe driving record.
“I can’t keep a provider or for-profit from coming into the parish to enroll in Medicaid, but they should be held to the same criteria,” she said.
“They only want the well people who are just going to the doctor, while we would be left to handle everyone else.”
Also, the COA must enroll through the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to become a Medicaid provider.
If legislators make the change, it will alter the regulations for LDH by not requiring signage on the vehicle.
In the process, patients may not be able to determine if that is the vehicle to pick them up, Bergeron said.
“There’s more safety issues there,” she said. “When our van drives up, you see the words ‘Pointe Coupee Public Transit.’ ”
The COA pays approximately $500 per year on fees to comply with state mandates.
The use of Uber and Lyft also may prove detrimental for Medicaid patients because those drivers will not be required to undergo training on handling people.
Even as non-emergency medical transportation, COA vans must have a fire extinguisher, first-aid kit and extensions for seatbelts.
They also must keep a temperature gauge by the air conditioner to ensure patients do not become overheated while in transport during summer months.
“The regulations go on and on,” Bergeron said. “Again, we only oppose this bill at present form because the regulations are different.
“They have a right to transport, just like we do, but we want a level playing field,” she said.