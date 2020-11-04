NEW ROADS -- President Donald Trump carried Pointe Coupee Parish and Louisiana, but the outcome of the race against former Vice President Joe Biden remained uncertain as of Wednesday morning.
Trump finished with a significant margin over Biden statewide and a similar outcome in Pointe Coupee, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
With 59 of 64 precincts reporting, Trump garnered 1,169,307 votes (62 percent) across Louisiana, while Biden drew 693,985 votes.
In Pointe Coupee, Trump -- a Republican -- finished with 7,503 votes (61 percent) against 4,683 votes for Biden, a Democrat.
The statewide tally gave Trump 38 electoral votes, but Biden had a lead of 238 against the President’s total of 213 this morning.
The race, however, is far from over.
Results have not yet been tabulated for five key states – Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Trump has contested that states have counted votes that arrived after the polls closed.
The tabulation will continue today, but reports say that Nevada will not release more results until Thursday.
Trump has said he would take legal action against the final tally if it falls in Biden’s favor. The matter could go to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The scenario is reminiscent of the 2000 race between George W. Bush and Al Gore. Results from Florida left the outcome undecided for 37 days.
With six states at question in this year’s race, a legal battle and decision on the election could take longer.